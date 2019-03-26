Biggar Rugby Club 52-5 GHK: Biggar so close to sealing Division 2 title

Biggar Rugby Club took another step closer to the Tennent’s National Division 2 title with a 52-5 home win over Glasgow side GHK on Saturday, writes Alistair Stewart.

Biggar now need a minimum of one point from this Saturday’s game at Peebles (kick-off 3pm) to clinch the championship.

In front of a big Hartreemill crowd, the hosts took the lead on 10 minutes when Matthew Stewart made a great run to the line after being set free by stand off Conor Lavery who had gained possession from Robbie Orr.

Matthew, who was imperious at full back, was making his last appearance at Biggar this season as he sets off for New Zealand this weekend for six months.

He flies out to join Ali Steele who left Biggar in February and is playing with Tairu RFC in North Island.

After Matthew Stewart had kicked the conversion, GHK hit back when Andrew McCulloch eventually got over the line for a good score which was unconverted.

It was all Biggar after that, despite having centre Robbie Lavery shown a yellow card for an altercation after the score.

The hosts went further ahead when Rowan Stewart sprinted away to score his 20th try of the season – a club record – and Matthew Stewart converted.

And it became 19-5 at half-time when Robbie Orr beat at least four defenders before crashing down in the corner.

Second half tries by prop Donald Voas (2), substitute Andrew Peacock, skipper Euan Sanderson and Matthew Stewart, along with three further Matthew Stewart conversions, completed the rout.

League leaders Biggar top the table with 92 points from their 20 matches.

The only team which can stop them winning the title is second placed Highland, who have accumulated 77 points from one fewer match.

Saturday also saw the end of an era as Davy Reive played his last 1st XV home match.

This feisty competitor has served the club with distinction for 12 years.