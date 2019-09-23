Biggar 62-15 Ayr: Hartreemill men go fourth in league

Newly promoted Biggar Rugby Club are sitting fourth in Tennent’s National League Division 1 after last Saturday’s 62-15 home win over Ayr, writes Alistair Stewart.

The Hartreemill team have won two of their first three league games this campaign and are sitting proudly on 10 points.

Those who compared the easy success over Ayr as being one between men and boys conveniently overlooked the fact that of six Biggar’s 20-man squad are teenagers!

It was 3-0 to the hosts early on through a Conor Lavery drop goal, before Ayr ran in the first try through stand off A. Morrison. Baird was just wide with the conversion.

But it was soon 10-5 for Biggar as Robbie Orr nipped in to score a try converted by Lavery.

It got even better for the Hartreemill men as Orr scored again for 15-5 before Ross Jackson and Luhann Kutze set up Lavery for a try which he converted himself for 22-5.

Baird’s penalty for Ayr then brought it back to 22-8, before an injury to a second Ayr second row forward meant scrums were uncontested.

Orr then ran in from 40m for his hat-trick try before Lavery kicked the conversion for a comfortable half-time lead of 36-8.

A flowing move early in the second half culminated in Mark Bertram going over for Biggar in the corner.

A converted Ayr try then reduced the leeway, before evergreen Biggar replacement Alan Warnock made the most of his introduction as he was on the end of a backs movement which also featured Jackson and Borthwick. Lavery kicked the conversion for 48-15.

Kutze then skipped in under the posts for a try converted by Lavery.

After Ayr’s Doolan was yellow carded, Biggar put further gloss on the win when Milligan and Lavery set up Bertram for his second score of the game.

Lavery added the conversion for a Biggar total of 62 and a personal total of 22 points.

Biggar are back in league action this Saturday when they travel to eighth placed Gala, kick-off 3pm.