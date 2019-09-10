Biggar 53-7 Boroughmuir: Marvellous start in National 1 for new boys

There was a fantastic 53-7 home win for newly promoted Biggar in their National 1 League opener against Boroughmuir, one of the Super Six club sides.

A minute’s silence preceded Saturday’s game in tribute to Eric Shearer who lost a battle with cancer a fortnight ago.

An early Andrew Jardine penalty put Biggar ahead before the first try when Luhann Kutze and Jardine set up Rowan Stewart to barge over from 10m for a great score.

Jardine added the conversion for 10-0.

After ’Muir lost two players to injury, Biggar added to their tally through another Jardine penalty.

After ’Muir’s Murray Johnstone had struck an 18th minute penalty kick which rebounded off the upright, Biggar broke away to score another try when winger Ross Bradford made an interception before running in from 70m. Jardine’s conversion made it 27-0 at half-time.

Boroughmuir flanker Dan Coultar was sin binned early in the second half before a ’Muir clearance which just failed to make touch was taken well by Bertram who set out on what was almost a direct line straight through the spreadeagled ’Muir defence for a great score under the posts and therefore making Jardine’s conversion all the easier.

Biggar flanker Lewis Stewart then crashed over for a well-deserved try, Jardine on target for 41-0.

The visitors brought it back to 41-7 with a converted try but Biggar soon increased their lead when Ross Jackson, Jardine and Betram fed Orr who scampered over for his second try. Jardine converted for 46-7.

A late ’Muir error then saw ball drop conveniently into Lewis Stewart’s hands, the flanker moving the ball left to the awaiting Voas.

He needed no second invitation to run for the line, his pace and power taking him clear and under the posts.

Jardine was again on target for his 18-point tally.

Biggar, who immediately go top of the table on points difference, visit Highland this Saturday, kick-off 3pm.