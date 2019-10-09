Biggar 50-7 Dundee HSFP: Hartreemill men go third with win

The fact that Biggar Rugby Club had a 50-7 home win over Dundee on Saturday to go third in Tennent’s National Division 1 tells only part of the story, writes Alistair Stewart.

For a hamstring injury to RFU exchange referee Kristian Garland threatened to end the contest after 57 minutes.

After a lengthy delay, Garland agreed to continue for as long as he could and certainly until the 60-minute mark, this the time required by the rulebook to allow the match result to stand.

He managed another 10 minutes in which time Biggar recorded an eighth try and 50 points whereupon it was decided to end the contest.

Biggar had earlier broken the first half deadlock with Mark Bertram’s try being kicked by Conor Lavery, his first of five conversions.

Ross Bradford set up Bertram’s second try on 15 minutes before Lewis Stewart scored the host’s third touchdown after centre Rowan Stewart had split the Dundee defence.

Trailing 19-0, Dundee reduced their arrears to 19-7 when a Tim Brown try was converted by Kieron Scoular.

Shortly after this, the visitors suffered the double disappointment of losing centre Sean Gauld to a yellow card and No 8 Donald Sangster through injury.

Biggar’s fourth and bonus point winning try came when Lavery exploited a gap created by a neat backs move to go over under the posts.

The standoff kicked the conversion and then was successful with the boot again from out on the touchline after Ross Jackson had made the most of another retreating Dundee scrum.

Although Biggar’s Jackson was yellow carded early in the second half, the hosts went further ahead with a fine Bradford try after good play by Rowan Stewart and Robbie Orr.

After Jackson had returned to the field, Bertram scored his hat-trick try after a sweeping move.

After the referee had been injured, Biggar scored again when Luhan Kutze set up Rowan Stewart to cross between the posts for a try converted by Conor Lavery for Biggar’s 50.

Biggar visit Kelso in the league this Saturday, KO 3pm.