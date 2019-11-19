Biggar 40-7 Watsonians: Leaders go seven points clear at top

Pacesetters Biggar Rugby Club increased their lead atop Tennent’s National League Division 1 to seven points with their latest victory, writes Alistair Stewart.

Biggar made it an incredible nine wins out of 10 in this season’s league with a comprehensive 40-7 home triumph over Watsonians on Saturday.

Biggar scrum half Luhann Kutze rounded off a solid 25th minute penalty scrum with a darting dive which took him under the Watsonians defence for the opening score. Andrew Jardine kicked the conversion for 7-0.

Five minutes later Biggar notched their second score, Lewis Stewart diving over after the pack had taken control at a lineout. Jardine added the conversion from an acute angle.

Paul Davidson, who was suffering from a bad cold, was forced off after another impressive performance for the hosts, his deputy being Richard Bassett.

A typical Kutze/Rowan Stewart move then provided the winger with another clear run under the posts. Jardine’s conversion took Biggar ahead at 21-0 at half-time.

The fourth and bonus point winning try then arrived when Euan Sanderson barrelled his way over.

Jardine was just off traget with the conversion.

The fifth try was then credited to Sanderson, the flanker making a fantastic pick up off a slightly wayward Kutze pass. Jardine added the conversion.

A yellow card to visiting hooker Callum Lauder gave then Biggar an important one man advantage which they used well.

The next try arrived when Mulligan won the race to a bouncing ball, hacking it forward and over the line before winning the next race to dive on the ball for the score.

Watsonians then had a 10-minute period of pressure which culminated in centre Thomas Klein sqeezing over for a deserved score and one converted by Lucca Rosso.

The final score of 40-7 virtually matched Biggar’s season’s average of 38-12.

This Saturday, Biggar visit Cartha Queen’s Park in the league, kick-off 2pm.