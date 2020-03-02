Biggar 14-5 Heriot's Blues: Vital win for leaders in snow storm

The vital 14-5 home win for leaders Biggar Rugby Club against second placed Heriot’s Blues was played in atrocious conditions.

At 2.55pm – exactly when the players emerged for a minute’s silence in respect of former club members Alan ‘Mick’ Wilson and Dougie Telfer – the snow started.

From that point on and for virtually the rest of the match, a snow storm swept across the pitch from south to north and which made watching, never mind playing, in this Tennent’s National Division 1 clash a real test.

All credit then to the two squads for their efforts but also to the ball boys, the officials and of course the spectators for braving the elements.

The result was the lowest scoring match of the season but a win for Biggar nonetheless and one which takes them another step closer to the Tennent’s National Division 1 title.

Mathematically however, Heriot’s can still catch Biggar and while the odds are stacked against that happening, it is still a possibility and therefore Championship celebrations must remain on ice until those last two points (one in fact would probably be enough) are secured.

To stop Biggar, Heriots would have to win their remaining four games with four-try bonus points and Biggar would need to lose all three of their remaining matches all without recourse to a losing bonus.

An early blow for Biggar saw fullback Robbie Orr leave the field with a shoulder injury which could preclude any further involvement this season.

But the hosts had earlier hit the front after just two minutes when Luhann Kutze sprinted clear to the line for a try which Andrew Jardine converted for 7-0.

This remained the half-time score, although Biggar were controversially denied another try by referee Pounder who gave a lineout after a drive maul collapsed short of the line, yet half of the Biggar players involved in the move had appeared to still be in control of the ball and had gone on to ‘score’ a try.

Heriot’s pushed over for a second half try, but the score remained at 7-5 for Biggar when the conversion attempt by Heriot’s scrum half Graham Wilson fell short.

Biggar’s crucial second score came just five minutes later after Jardine’s neat break from midfield set up a handful of phases. Play was taken to the Heriot’s line with prop Richard Bassett the man credited with the try, his fourth in just three matches!

Jardine calmly stroked the conversion over to give Biggar a 14-5 lead and one which also denied Heriot’s a losing bonus which, on balance and given their efforts, few would have begrudged.

Biggar visit Stirling Wolves in the league this Saturday, kick-off 3pm.

Meanwhile, Biggar’s fellow Clydesdale outfit Lanark Rugby Club, 48-5 losers at Glasgow Uni Medics in West Division 3 last Saturday, host Shawlands in the league this Saturday, kick-off 3pm.