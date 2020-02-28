Benji Jones makes big splash for Lanark Swimming Club

An eight strong Lanark Amateur Swimming Club squad competed with distinction at the latest competition on their busy schedule, last weekend’s EK Graded Meet at Larkhall.

Leading the medal charge for the Lanark club was Benji Jones (13/14) who won three golds; 100m backstroke, 100m freestyle and 200m individual medley.

Benji’s team-mate Ian Henderson won the breaststroke in the same age group.

In the 11/12 years age category Katie Towers won the 100m breaststroke and there was a silver for Abbie Barnstaple in the 100m butterfly.

In addition in what was a wonderful championship for the Royal Burgh club, new best ever times were set by Lanark Amateur Swimming Club members Chelsea Millward, Casey Thomson, Helena Ramage and Claudia Wood.

After the meet, delighted Lanark ASC coach Karen Kelly said: “Poolside conditions were very cold all day but the swimmers took it in their stride and posted some excellent personal bests.”