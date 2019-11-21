Andrew McIntyre: Trainer raised in Carluke now looks after £1 million racehorse owned by ruler of Dubai

At the youthful age of 23, Carluke native Andrew McIntyre already looks after a £1 million racehorse owned by Sheikh Mohammed Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai.

The ex-Carluke High School pupil – who has graduated as head boy from The Racing School in Newmarket – recently landed a coveted role as assistant to William Haggas, one of the UK’s top trainers, based at plush Somerville Lodge in Newmarket.

And Andrew – reckoned to be the youngest person in England to hold such a high position at a racing stables – is now looking after the seven-figure rated filly, as well as horses owned by Her Majesty The Queen.

“Andrew is in charge of 60 to 70 horses for Mr Haggas, who is a three time Classic-winning trainer,” his mum Alison told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette.

“The million pound filly could end up being a Group One winner.

“And Andrew is now training horses owned by the Queen and he also sees Lester Piggott, the greatest flat jockey ever, around the yard as Mrs Haggas is his daughter.

“Years ago, I don’t think Andrew would have believed it if you’d told him he’d be working where he is now at the age of 23.

“He always had the ambition and knew it would happen, just not at such an early age.

“The majority of the horses he trains are yearlings.

“He is training them to race as two-year-olds next year.”

Andrew, who is Carluke born and bred, formerly lived in Cooper Avenue. His big break came at only 12 years old when he did weekend stable work for top Lanarkshire trainers Linda Perratt and Ian Semple, the latter of whom was based at Carluke’s Belstane Racing Stables.

Belstane was later Andrew’s base for a full year as he became head lad under current trainer Keith Dalgleish.

McIntyre then moved to Ed Walker Racing in Lambourn to further his career, where he stayed for three years.

The switch to the Haggas yard – following spending last winter in New Orleans learning under top US trainer Tom Morley – represents a further step up for him.

A typical day for Andrew sees him up around 4.30am to make sure everything is in place for a 5am start. He then oversees the horses in training, meets owners, vets and staff and attends race meetings representing Haggas.

“My husband John and I are very proud of Andrew,” Alison added. “He just wants to keep progressing and be a trainer himself one day.”