West of Scotland's hopes quickly went south in 62-10 drubbing at Biggar Rugby Club!

Biggar Rugby Club are fourth in the BT National League Division 2 table after a comprehensive 62-10 home victory over West of Scotland, writes Alistair Stewart.

Biggar swarmed over a weakened West on Saturday to record more than 60 points for the third time this league campaign, albeit that in the wake of Aberdeenshire dropping out of the League, only two of these are still recorded.

A half-time score of 31-5 was then doubled for the final tally, and this with at least another four scores having gone a-begging as balls were dropped when players were in scoring positions.

It was a hard day for the Glasgow side and there was some sympathy for at least two of their number, Angus Thomson and Andrew Goodall, both hailing from Biggar and both contributing manfully in what was a torrid afternoon for those in the red and yellow colours.

Biggar’s eight tries came from Ewan Stewart (2), Callum Braid, Alan Warnock, Aird Jardine, Ross Bradford, Andrew Nimmo and Andrew Orr.

The hosts’ other points were supplied by Carne Green, who recorded an impressive individual points haul of 22 with his boot.

Although the Hartreemill men have now risen to fourth in the standings, Hamilton in sixth spot have a game in hand and one they would expect to win against bottom of the table Whitecraigs.

And victory in that match would jump Hamilton ahead of Biggar.

But, and it is a BIG but, this Saturday’s match sees the two Lanarkshire sides pitted against each other at Laigh Bent in the first match of the return fixtures and so, the winner will gain a big advantage over the other.

Biggar recorded an excellent 24-17 home win in that first encounter against Hamilton and their away form has been very good with only one defeat and that to league leaders Kirkcaldy.

Hamilton meanwhile, who have improved greatly since that opening match, lost out at home to Kirkcaldy on Saturday, and so the match is set up perfectly for a great contest, kick-off 2pm.