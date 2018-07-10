Visit gives starters orders for Silver Bell

With the Lanark Silver Bell Race due to be held at Hamilton Park Racecourse for the tenth time since the event was revived, a local group of young equestrians made a timely visit to the course.

Members of the Lanark and Upperward Pony Club visited the venue as part of their Annual Camp,

The youngsters, aged four to 16, enjoyed a unique experience, visiting key areas of the racecourse normally unseen by the public, including the weighing room and stables. They then spectated at seven races.

Learning everything from how jockeys weigh in and out for races and how the handicapping system works, to the identification checks and veterinary facilities for the horse, the children were given a very special learning experience.

Said Vivien Currie,chief executive at Hamilton Park Racecourse: “It’s great for the children to see first-hand the work and planning that goes into every meeting here.

“ Although they have lots of experience dealing with ponies we hope this will help promote career options within the racing industry, whether it be becoming a jockey,trainer, farrier or vet.”

She added that Lanark residents will again be offered a ‘two for the price of one’ ticket deal for the Silver Bell meeting on Friday, August 31, a recognition of the fact that the Silver Bell race was held in Lanark until its racecourse’s closure in 1977.

The original Silver Bell trophy will be on show during the meeting.

Vivien went on: “This year marks the ten-year anniversary of The Lanark Silver Bell Handicap here at Hamilton Park Racecourse, so we want to encourage the Lanark community to come and celebrate this milestone with us. On the course, Ladbrokes Lanark Silver Bell Handicap Stakes has had a prize money increase of £10,000, making it one of the richest races of its kind in the UK at £36,000.”

For more information and to purchase tickets. visit www.hamilton-park.co.uk.