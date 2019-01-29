Tribute: Motorsport legend Kenny Allen was still winning races in his 70s

Crossford Parish Church was packed with mourners on Monday, as family and friends paid their respects to local motorsport legend Kenny Allen, writes John Fife.

Kenny, whose last competitive event came at the Bo’ness Hillclimb only three years ago, died aged 82 on January 21 after battling a long term illness which had first affected him in 2016.

No-one will miss Kenny more than his wife Mary, daughters Margaret and Del, his wider family and huge circle of friends and motorsport fans right across the UK.

Kenny was a champion and record setter in a variety of sports – motor racing, hillclimbing, sprints and speed events – and raced everything from his first Mini through a variety of sports and clubman cars, single seaters and latterly his much loved Lotus Elan.

Incredibly, he was still winning in his 70s.

It could be argued that he lived to race, contesting motor races, hillclimbs and speed events right across the country from Rumster in the north to Gurston Down in the south, Kirkistown in the west and Silverstone in the east.

The long time Lothian Car Club member won multiple Scottish Championship titles across all disciplines, setting class and outright records along the way.

He kept winning at various British Hillclimb Championship rounds, although he never really had the car or the budget to mount a full British Championship assault.

Kenny managed to attract some modest sponsorship support from a certain Cleland Car Sales emporium in Kirkfieldbank.

Kenny owned a garage and workshop further up the Clyde Valley in Crossford and carried out some work for Cleland’s.

Bill Cleland had sold his Bogside Triumph dealership and opened up a used car showroom near Lanark and when he needed work done, Crossford Garage would often get the call.