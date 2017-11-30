Thankerton showjumping kid Jenny Mowat excels on her tiny pony against UK's best young riders

Despite having the smallest pony of any competitor, Thankerton marvel Jenny Mowat produced a flawless display to help her team come second out of 40 squads from all over the UK.

Jenny (13), of Old Boat Farm, was contesting showjumping at the recent National Schools Equestrian Championships in Addington Manor, Buckinghamshire, on her tiny mount Red Star Runner.

“I was thrilled that Jenny did so well,” said her proud mum Melissa.

“I thought she rode very well and that the pony jumped very well.

“We have had Red Star Runner (pet name Reuben) for 12 years now and he has never let us down.

“He is such a superstar of a pony who always tries his best.

“He was the smallest pony by a long way yet jumped a double clear in a very fast time.

“Because he was so small, he got a massive round of applause from the hundreds of spectators in the crowd after he’d finished.

“There was a massive crowd watching as Jenny and Reuben were the very first ones on in what was an eight-hour show.

“It was the first time Jenny had ever competed at those championships and she intends to take part again next year.”

Jenny, who represented Biggar High School and Peebles High School in Buckinghamshire, had displayed her excellent qualities in even reaching the event, as she performed brilliantly by winning her dressage class in a September regional qualifier at Ian Stark Equestrian Centre.

And Jenny, who was accompanied to the championships by Melissa’s partner James, was following in the footsteps of her big sister Hazel (17) by excelling on Reuben.

For Hazel and Reuben once finished second together at the British Young Riders Dressage Championships.

And it was dressage which Jenny and Reuben contested in the Nations Cup, an event which followed at the same venue one day after the National Schools Equestrian Championships.

The pony and rider combo again excelled during a five-minute test – which saw Reuben have to make movements as accurately as possible – to help Scotland finish third overall.

“They had to make 15 movements within a five-minute test,” Melissa added.

“Each movement is marked out of 10 and Jenny and Reuben ended up getting a score of 68 per cent.”

