Table toppers Biggar Rugby Club make it eight wins in a row

Biggar Rugby Club’s phenomenal start to the league season now stretches to eight consecutive victories, writes Alistair Stewart.

Their latest triumph was Saturday’s emphatic 67-7 romp at Lasswade, which got off to a flying start after just nine minutes when fullback Robbie Lavery collected centre Ryan Moffat’s pop pass to cross over for a try converted by Matthew Stewart – this the first of five conversions for the youngster.

The Biggar fullback then scored his second as he split the stretched Lasswade defence with a lovely angled run to cross under the posts.

Luhann Kotze soon set up Conor Lavery for try number three, before Stewart added a penalty to go with his earlier conversions.

Biggar hooker Ewan Stewart was yellow carded for a foul late in the first half, before the visitors got an early second half try when Rowan Stewart burst past two defenders to run in from 60 metres and make it 31-0.

Conor Lavery’s second try – Stewart added the extras – further extended Biggar’s lead before Lasswade got on the scoresheet when Liam Greig rounded off a move and Matthew Smith added the conversion.

But Ross Jackson then went over and Euan Bogle did the needful with his boot.

The half century came up when Mulligan dived to score, although Bogle was wide with the resultant kick.

Jackson went off with a knee injury – he was replaced by Warnock – before Orr used his strength to drive his opposite number back and twist to score. Bogle added the two points from the tee.

A quickly taken penalty initiated the next score, McDonald making ground with Ryan Moffat rounding off another sweeping movement which saw play moved from touchline to touchline.

Moffat then scored his second try, this a scamper through the middle after another sustained passage of play involving his team.

Biggar, eight points clear of second placed Highland, will attempt to make it nine league wins out of nine at home to Preston Lodge this Saturday, kick-off 3pm.