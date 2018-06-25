South Lanarkshire sport shares in £1 million cash investment

Community-based sport and physical activity projects in South Lanarkshire will share a £1million cash investment thanks to a new programme aimed at changing lives and creating a more inclusive and healthier nation.

The Changing Lives Through Sport and Physical Activity (CLTSPA) Fund, launched in partnership between the Scottish Government, sportscotland, the Robertson Trust and Spirit of 2012, is part of a wider £1.8million programme that provides additional resource into the sporting and community sector to better address individual and community needs through sport and physical activity and also to support them to become and stay active.

Sport Minister Aileen Campbell said: “This programme will provide vital support and funding and is a great example of organisations working in partnership.

“The barriers to taking part in sport and physical activity are complex and varied, and through programmes like this we can help people overcome these issues and enjoy the clear benefits that sport and physical activity bring.

“We know that being active not only helps people with their own health and wellbeing, but also develops skills and brings communities together.

“I am keen, through this programme, to see both sporting and non-sporting organisations use sport and physical activity to get more people taking part.”

As part of the fund two-year grants ranging from £30,000 up to £70,000 will be available to partnerships meeting key criteria and delivering on Sport for Inclusion; Sport for Health and Wellbeing; Sport for Skills and Sport for Communities.

This week’s fund launch comes after a Sport For Change report in 2017 which demonstrated that being active brings about positive changes beyond participation and can impact positively on the health and wellbeing of individuals, on their skills and learning, and on communities, ensuring a more inclusive and healthier nation.

The CLTSPA Fund is delivered by Spirit of 2012 as part of the Changing Lives through Sport and Physical Activity programme. Further information on the Fund and details how to apply can be found at the Spirit of 2012 website www.spiritof2012.org.uk/CLTSPA