Scotland rugby stars Hogg and Jones star at Biggar Summer Camp

Scotland rugby internationals Stuart Hogg and Huw Jones were at Hartreemill on Saturday for Biggar Rugby Club’s Summer Camp.

Joined by Scotland women internationals Lana Skeldon and Megan Kennedy, the players were welcomed by 80 rugby daft youngsters as well as the club’s adults.

There was a quickfire round of questions with locals interviewing the stars before the internationals reciprocated by quizzing their hosts.

There was then the main coaching phase of the day where all sections of the club were represented – including members of the Lanark Eagles – with the stars moving around the groups providing coaching tips and generally assisting the youngsters and their coaches.

Although scheduled to only stay until 3pm, the queue at that time for autographs and selfies stretched for over 50 metres and the four stars stayed until the job was completed.

All four stars made a big impression on their hosts and were great ambassadors for their clubs and for the SRU – well done folks for a magnificent effort.

There was also action on the pitch when National 3 side St Boswells arrived for a pre-season friendly against Biggar’s 1st XV.

Having reportedly recruited successfully again this season the Borders side will again target promotion to National 2.

Boswells were let down somewhat by some very late call offs however which meant they turned up with the bare XV and with Biggar counting on a squad of some 25 this was always going to make the visitors’ task all that more difficult.

Played over four 20-minute quarters, play was a tad disjointed and scrappy although given that this was both teams’ first run out of the season that is hardly surprising.

The Boswells pack posed some problems for the Biggar side in the scrum and should have probably made more of an impression had their lineout functioned properly but this cost them dearly when promising attacking positions were lost via over throws.

In reply Biggar ran well to test the Borders defence to the full.

In a tit-for-tat game the sides traded tries over the first two quarters before Biggar began to open up a gap in the third to eventually run out winners by 33-17.

Boswells’ points came from tries credited to Lawlor, Paxton and Hogg with Chisholm (brother of former DO Iain) adding a conversion.

Biggar’s points came from newcomer Franko Carossi, Ross Jackson (2), Douglas Notman and Ali Steele.

Euan Bogle kicked two conversions, with Davy Reive and Steele both notching one a-piece.

Holidays, weddings and work will continue to affect selection over the next few weeks but the side should be able to welcome back their Glasgow reps and others who have yet to be in a position to commit to training.