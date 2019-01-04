Scotia students are ‘Tae-rrific’ medal grabbers at British Championships!

A total of 13 Scotia Taekwon-do UK members from Carluke, Lanark and Law won medals at the recent ITF Open British Taekwon-do Championships, writes Craig Goldthorp.

The students were part of a 29-strong party who represented Scotia supremo David Condie at the event in Motherwell’s Ravenscraig Sports Facility.

David told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette: “ I am proud of every one of my students.

“Each one of them showed the true spirit of taekwon-do and gave everything they had on the mats.

“I couldn’t ask for any more.

“Each one of them has trained hard in the lead up to this and should be proud of themselves, no matter the outcome.

“It takes alot to walk onto the mat.”

Local Scotia students’ results were: Carluke – Richard Norman, silver sparring, silver patterns; Foxx Doherty, gold patterns; Hollie Waddell, gold sparring; Megan Brodie, bronze patterns; Ryan Park, bronze sparring; Nadine Malasko, silver sparring; Alistair Foreman, silver sparring.

Lanark and Law – Abbie Smith, gold patterns; Marissa Harding, silver patterns; Leo Taljaard, bronze sparring; Erin Welsh, silver sparring; Roan Harding, silver sparring; Nathan Yuill also competed.

The championships saw affiliated schools compete together to decide a true British champion from all the home nations.

The competition followed a hectic build-up featuring students training at every opportunity and attending additional classes to ensure they were all as confident and ready as possible for what lay ahead.

Not only did the 20students have Mr Condie instructing them and putting them through their paces, they also had student and former ITF Scotland and team GB Taewon- do athlete and coach India Isles, who gave valuable performance advice leading up to and during the event.

Foxx Doherty, student and competitor, said: “It can be a very long and intense day.

“But when you have three amazing coaches keeping you right, it makes such a difference.

“Mr Condie, Miss Isles and Mr Sheppard had their hands full making sure that everyone of the students that approached the mat had support and words of encouragement before walking on.”

Scotia TKD’s other medallists were: Robbie Sheppard, silver special, gold sparring; Lara Torrance, silver sparring; Chris Sheppard, bronze sparring; Kara Forman, silver sparring; Debbie Wilson, gold sparring, gold destruction; Sophie Gibson, bronze sparring; Hannah Mcinnes, silver sparring.