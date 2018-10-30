Nine wins out of nine for table topping Biggar Rugby Club!

Biggar Rugby Club extended their lead at the top of the Tennent’s National Division 2 table to a massive eight points by thrashing Preston Lodge 49-0 at Hartreemill on Saturday.

The hosts’ ninth league win out of nine this season began well with an early Andrew Peacock try within 10 minutes, before Rowan Stewart scored a similar try in the same corner.

Matthew Stewart unfortunately missed out on both of these conversions.

A Ross Bradford try and a successful penalty made it 18-0 by half-time.

Rowan Stewart broke through several tackles for his second try, converted by Matthew Stewart.

Jamie Orr then scored a great try after a kick and chase from Ryan Moffat, before two fine scores by Rowan made it four for the afternoon for him.

To conclude the scoring Matthew Stewart got his own try after Robbie Orr made a clever dummy on the blind side to allow the lead to be extended to 49-0.

A special mention goes to man of the match Jamie Orr.

Runaway leaders Biggar will bid to make it 10 consecutive league wins to start this remarkable campaign when they visit GHK this Saturday, kick-off 2pm.