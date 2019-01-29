New Dads score tries as Biggar win 26-10 at Accies to go 19 points clear at top

Leaders Biggar Rugby Club’s phenomenal season got even better when they won 26-10 at Glasgow Accies to move a mammoth 19 points clear, writes Alistair Stewart.

Saturday’s success – Biggar’s 17th win out of 18 league games this season – further illustrates their superiority over the rest in this season’s Tennent’s National Division 2.

Biggar stars Conor Lavery and Alan Warnock both scored tries, having both become fathers for the first time during the week, their wives producing baby daughters.

The visitors got off to a fast start and Lavery glided through the Accies defence to score the opening try.

Matthew Stewart’s conversion took the score to 7-0 after just five minutes.

Accies then struck, a nicely angled run catching the Biggar defence flat-footed and seeing winger Chris Woods cross in the corner. The conversion was short but at 7-5 it was game on.

After half hour Biggar engineered a try for winger Bradford. Orr took play from Biggar’s 10m line to Accies’ 22 and popped the ball to Bradford who made short work of the space to cross for a try converted by Stewart for 14-5.

Accies nabbed their second try in the second half, centre Gregor McEwan picking up a loose pass from Lavery to Stewart to romp home from some 60 metres.

Crucially, there was no conversion but Biggar’s lead was cut to 14-10.

A pick and go from Lavery then created some space and his offload found Warnock in support, the lock spinning out of a couple of tackles to crash over for Biggar’s third score. With Matthew Stewart off, Euan Bogle added the conversion for 21-10.

Biggar’s bonus score then came when Ryan Moffat, who had only recently come onto the pitch, picked up and dived over for try number four. Bogle was just wide with the conversion.

Biggar – all but champions but for a mathematical miracle which involves them losing their remaining four games and Highland or Dumfries winning all their games by five-point bonus winning scores – now have a break for the Six Nations and won’t be in action again until hosting Lasswade on March 2.