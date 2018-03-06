Medals galore for Lanark swimmers at West Districts in Tollcross

It was a welcome return to Tollcross for Lanark Amateur Swimming Club when they competed at the recent West District Group 2 Long Course Championships.

Twelve-year-old Millie McArthur won the 800m freestyle title and also took five bronze medals in the 50m backstroke, 200m backstroke, 50m breaststroke, 200m breaststroke and 200m IM.

Justin Bone was second in the 11-year-old boys 200m freestyle.

Heather Stevenson (15) was third in the 50m breaststroke and the 200m IM and there was a bronze for Shiona McClafferty in the 50m breaststroke.

There were top six finishes for Ayla Miller, Ellarose Stewart, Anya McLaughlin. Euan McLeod and Abbigail McArthur.

Abbie Barnstaple, Cameron Bruce, Niamh Jeffrey and Erin Snow also made finals.

After the meet, coach Karen Kelly said: “The swimmers thrived being at Tollcross, all achieving at least one personal best time.

“Lanark now has eight swimmers eligible for the Scottish Age Groups in March; Niamh Jeffrey, Abbigail McArthur, Shiona McClafferty, Anya McLaughlin. Erin Snow, Cameron Bruce, Euan McLeod and Mitchell Stevenson.”