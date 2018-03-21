Lunar stars shone at gymnastics weekend in Lanark!

Last weekend saw nearly 600 gymnasts from clubs throughout Britain compete at Lunar Gymnastics Festival in Lanark Auction Market.

Over the two days, teams performed some fantastic routines to near sell-out audiences.

Saturday featured a competition with Lunar Eclipse winning best junior team for their Aladdin routine, which they performed for the last time.

Lunar Gymnastics Club secretary Kellie Gourlay said: “The girls’ performance was fantastic and they managed to beat 10 other teams.

“The colour and energy of the girls’ routine impressed the judges.

“The kids knew they were doing the Aladdin routine for the last time which made them even more determined to do well.

“It was a brilliant showcase and they went out on a high.”

Lunar head coach Morven Higgins led the Aladdin girls to their fine success.

Among many other fine performances came from the Lunar squad of recreational gymnasts led by Lauren Jenkins, who impressed with their ‘Justin Timberlake’ routine which they had only been practising for around seven weeks.

The Lunar management want to thank everyone who came along, donated a raffle prize or helped out over the weekend.

Lunar couldn’t put on such a fine show without all the fabulous volunteers.

The club is having a sponsored tumble over the Easter break and they will also have an official opening party next month via an Olly Murs tribute night and party on Friday, April 27. Tickets for that will soon go on sale to the general public.

Lunar will also hold their own tumble and acro competition in May.

It’s an exciting time for Lunar, which recently opened a new premises at an industrial estate in Lesmahagow.

Club officials are constantly fundraising to try and make the gym bigger and better with new equipment.

To help, please email lunargymclubboard@gmail.com