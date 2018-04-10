Luke Traynor storms to victory in 10-mile Tom Scott Memorial Road Race

Giffnock North Athletic Club’s Luke Traynor won the Tom Scott Memorial Road Race 10-mile event in imperious style around Strathclyde Park on Sunday, April 1.

Leading from the gun to tape in cold but otherwise good, dry conditions, Traynor showed the form that took him into the GB squad for the recent World Half Marathon event in Valencia, blitzing the flat 10 miles in a new course record 47 minutes 59 seconds.

Kenny Wilson of Moray Road Runners was second, with Dermot Cummins of Corstorphine third.

Sarah Inglis of Lothian RC took the ladies’ title, also in a new course record of 55 minutes, 34 seconds.

Second place went to Mhairi Maclennan of Inverness Harriers, with Annabel Simpson of Fife AC taking third.

Elsewhere in the 10-mile race, Turnbull Rose Bowl for first 40+ male went to Leon Johnson of Edinburgh AC, with the Jackie Gourlay Shield for first 50+ going to Kevin Cormack of North Highland Har and Brian Hughes of Cambuslang Harriers taking first Male 60+ honours.

And the Motherwell YMCA Men’s Team Trophy went to Corstorphine AAC trio Dermot Cummins, Dougie Selman and Alistair Brockie.

There was local success in the Round The Loch 6km race, with James McClafferty of Law and District AAC coming home as first male under-20.

His Law team-mate Emily McNicol was first female under-20, while Emily, Jessica Robson and Margaret Newell combined to win the 6km Women’s Team title.

Jessica was also third in the 6km women’s race.

The annual races at Strathclyde Park are run in tribute to late Law runner Tom Scott, whose life was tragically cut short at the age of 29 when he was fatally injured in a motor traffic accident on March 31, 1961.

Tom, a very fine long distance runner, was Motherwell YMCA Harriers Club champion from 1953 to ’55.

An annual race in his memory has been run since 1962.