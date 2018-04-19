Lesmahagow's Jude Hilson wins three gymnastics medals

Lesmahagow gymnast Jude Hilson (13) brought home no less than three medals in her first competition down south since coming home NDP 7 British champion in 2016.

Jude, who is part of Glasgow based Dynamite gymnastics club, travelled down to Lilleshall training centre with her team-mates and coach Ellena Devitt to contest the Revolution tumble competition.

And Jude won a silver in the FIG development 13/14 category, a bronze in the FIG open and a bronze team medal with team-mates Sophie Brown and Neive Kehoe.

She competed as a final part of preparation for the Spring series which is the first qualifier for the British FIG (elite level) championships which will take place at the end of April in Telford.

Jude has been training extra hard since moving to Dynamite almost a year ago and moving up to FIG level and the group travelled down with the hope of simply getting nice clean runs and getting them on track.

But in fact the whole team medalled at some point during the competition which is a phenomenal result considering some of the gymnasts they were up against were at World / European Championships just a few weeks ago and are classed the very best.

Other Dynamite medal winners were: Memphis Mulholland, bronze 8yr; Emily Brown, silver; Skye Hamilton Gold in 9/10yr; Ross Palmer silver in 15+ boys and Charlotte Hamilton, silver in 17-21 girls.

Very well done to all!