Leaders Biggar Rugby Club make it club record 10 straight wins

Biggar Rugby Club’s outrageously good start got even better with a club record 10th straight league win to start the season, writes Alistair Stewart.

Saturday’s 61-7 success at GHK means the all conquering Hartreemill side now lead Tennent’s National Division 2 by eight points and look odds on shots to win the title convincingly.

The eventual 9-1 try haul blitz included another four for winger Rowan Stewart, whose league total now stands at 18 from 10 games (another record) and which elevates him to the top try scorer for the club...ever!

An 11th minute Ross Bradford try converted by Mathew Stewart started the rout, before Rowan Stewart scored in the corner and Mathew again did the needful with his boot to make it 14-0.

GHK hit back with a try by Wintersgill after a swift breakaway.

But the visitors romped further clear when Rowan Stewart hit the whitewash after a Conor Lavery pass.

Mathew Stewart added the conversion before departing the field with a thigh injury; he was replaced by Robbie Orr.

Leading 21-7 at half-time, Biggar piled the points on after the interval.

Bradford ran in to score from halfway and Iain Renwick scorched in from 40 metres, both scores converted by Conor Lavery.

Robbie Lavery set up Orr for the next score, converted by Conor Lavery, before Rowan Stewart and Lewis Stewart went over in quick succession for tries, the first of which was converted by Lavery.

There was room for one more try however, this falling to Rowan Stewart. Conor Lavery put in a well-judged cross kick which the winger failed to catch but nevertheless managed to knock down to the ever-present Jamie Orr.

The big man promptly returned the ball to the winger whio dived over for the final try, converted again by Lavery for the 61-point total.

A rampant Biggar side will be full of confidence going into this Saturday’s latest league encounter, a home derby against old foes Peebles which kicks off at 12.30pm at Hartreemill. What odds 11 wins in a row?