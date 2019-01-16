Leaders Biggar Rugby Club face crucial test at Highland this Saturday

High-flying Biggar Rugby Club can move a huge step towards clinching the Tennent’s National Division 2 title by beating their nearest challengers, writes Craig Goldthorp.

Leaders Biggar will this Saturday travel to second placed Highland, whom they lead by a massive 14 points, albeit having played two more games.

“It would be a really significant step towards promotion if we were to win this weekend,” Biggar head coach Gary Mercer told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette.

“But we are not counting our eggs before they are hatched.

“Highland are a quality side.

“We will put on our best performance and hopefully on the back of that, we will get the right result.”

Biggar go into the match full of confidence, having amassed a mammoth 74 points this season after winning 15 of their 16 league matches in their best start to a campaign in living memory.

The scintillating form continued in an 11-try 69-7 home thumping of Whitecraigs last Saturday (match report on page 38).

“It was an absolutely fantastic performance,” Mercer added.

“The boys did really well as they hadn’t been together as a group for a while after the Christmas period.

“We scored some really good team tries.

“It wasn’t flawless though. There were probably another 20 points for us there if we’d been more clinical.”