Law Bowling Club saved from extinction after appeal in Gazette

Crisis hit Law Bowling Club has been saved from imminent closure – after an article appealing for new members appeared in this newspaper.

It looked as if the local sporting institution – founded way back in 1906 – was doomed after a £6000 loss was posted for the year ending February 2017.

But, after a last ditch plea for help was published in the Gazette in November, this potentially fatal figure had been transformed into a £1658 profit by last month.

“I think putting the story in the Gazette last November was the best thing we did,” said Law BC secretary Derek Bryson (59), a club member for 23 years.

“When I spoke to you back then, I thought we would be shutting, which would have broken my heart.

“I felt responsible for any closure because I’m on the committee.

“But the headline caught a few eyes and the story was well written. It was appreciated, just what we needed.

“Instead of walking into the club and seeing five or six people, there were suddenly 20 or 30 folk there.

“They said they had read the article in the paper, or shared online via Facebook, and wanted to come and support us.

“We’ve also been helped to save money by members doing voluntary work behind the bar.

“I don’t think the accountant could believe it at the AGM when he read out that we were showing a profit!

“We just need to keep the club growing now.”

Despite the fact that Law Bowling Club’s immediate future is secure, it remains to be seen how many years it can survive as it currently has no junior members.

Modern life means that, sadly, many youngsters are often confined to their homes and looking at social media or playing video games.

And several adults have also given up bowls due to family or work commitments.

Derek added: “It depends on the weather as well, as the last few summers have been terrible. Hopefully we’ll get a decent summer this year.”

For information on joining Law Bowling Club, please call Derek on 07856 730725.