Lanark Tennis Club gents win league in first competitive season for 15 years

The fairytale revival at Lanark Tennis Club continues with the gents’ first team winning their league and securing promotion in their first season back in competitive action after 15 years.

Lanark recently secured the Summer Doubles Men Division 8A crown with an 8-1 away win at Kirkhill Tennis Club in Cambuslang, and completed their campaign with a 9-0 home win home against Ardgowan on June 14.

These results see Lanark top their Dunlop West of Scotland Division in emphatic fashion, having dropped only two sets from a total of 72 this season.

The team is made up of local players, all of whom learned the game as junior members of the Chapland Road club.

While juniors at Lanark Tennis Club in the 1990s, both David Gemmell and Andrew Jack were selected to represent their county (West of Scotland) and Andrew Jack and Peter Stewart are also both former winners of the South of Scotland Junior Championships.

First team captain Theo Philip said: “This has been a very enjoyable season and it is great to see Lanark competing at a regional level once more. Promotion in our first season back is a great achievement and we look forward to competing at a higher level next year.”