Lanark Tennis Club back from the wilderness after 15 years

After over 15 years in the wilderness, Lanark Tennis Club is set to make a sensational return to regional tennis in 2018 with two gents teams entering the West of Scotland Leagues.

The club, based at Chapland Road in Lanark, is preparing to welcome teams from across the region for competitive inter-club matches which Lanark have not been part of since the early 2000s.

Lanark Tennis Club committee member Theo Philip said: “This is a great achievement for the club which has been working extremely hard over recent years to grow its membership, improve its coaching offering and raise funds for a much-needed new clubhouse.

“This year looks set to be a landmark one for the club as it aims to secure remaining funding for the new clubhouse and continues to deliver a wide range of coaching, social and competitive tennis events.”

Lanark Tennis Club is having its annual open day this Saturday, March 24 from 10am until 2pm.

Everyone reading this is welcomed along to hear more about the development of the club as players and officials get ready for what should be a truly momentous 2018 campaign.