Lanark Swimming Club's Erin Snow lands Scottish Schools bronze medal

Lanark Swimming Club ace Erin Snow earned a 17/19 years 200m breaststroke bronze medal at the recent Scottish Schools Swimming Championships.

The Lanark Grammar pupil also took fifth place in the 200m individual medley in the event at the Tollcross International Swimming Centre in Glasgow.

Lanark Swimming Club coach Karen Kelly said: “I am so proud and pleased for Erin winning a medal in her last Scottish Schools Championship.

“She is one of our swimmers who shows a great commitment to her training and thoroughly deserves this success.”

