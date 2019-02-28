Lanark Swimming Club kids get medals galore at Irvine meet!

It was a familiar competition but a different venue for Lanark Amateur Swimming Club’s 19 strong squad which travelled to Irvine for the North Ayrshire 200 Meet held in the town’s Portal Leisure Centre.

The weekend proved very successful for Lanark with Evi Mackie (10 and under), Justin Bone (11), Millie McArthur (12) and Euan McLeod (13) winning the overall best performer shields for their respective age groups.

In the 10 years and under age group Evi was first in butterfly and breaststroke, second in the backstroke and third in the freestyle.

The 11 years age group saw Ayla Miller win silver in the breaststroke and freestyle.

Team-mate Abbie Barnstaple was third in the freestyle.

Justin Bone was first in the butterfly and freestyle, took silver in the breaststroke and bronze in the individual medley.

Millie McArthur (12) struck gold in the 200m IM and was second in the backstroke and breaststroke.

Thirteen-year-old Euan McLeod won the butterfly and freestyle and picked up a silver in the IM.

In the same age group Cameron Bruce won three bronze medals in the breaststroke, front crawl and IM. Caitlyn Hamilton (14) was third in the breaststroke and backstroke.

In the 15/16 age group Abbigail McArthur won silver in the backstroke and bronze in the freestyle. Erin Snow picked up two bronzes in the breaststroke and IM and Alistair Dunsmore was third in the butterfly.

Samantha Pratt, Katie Towers, Anya McLaughlin, Niamh Jeffrey, Lucy Jones and Connor Fallon all posted personal best times.

Coach Karen Kelly said. “There were some excellent swims across the board from Lanark swimmers. What was really satisfying was seeing swimmers who commit to the early morning training programme making great strides in their events.

“The four who won overall titles are regulars at our early birds so it was very fitting to see that commitment rewarded.”