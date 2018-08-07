Lanark swimmer Heather Stevenson makes history

It was another first for Lanark Amateur Swimming Club last week when Heather Stevenson became the first ever club swimmer to compete at the GB Open Water Championships held at Rother Valley Country Park in Sheffield.

Heather competed in the 15-year-old age group category, having qualified as a result of her top three placing at Monikie earlier on in the year.

The day one programme was cancelled due to adverse weather conditions which saw the support canoes being blown over but Heather’s day two competition went ahead as planned.

The water temperature was a mild 20.5 degrees which meant the competitors had to swim in swimsuits as opposed to the normal wetsuits if conditions had been colder.

Lanark ASC coach Karen Kelly said after the meet: “Heather just finished outside the top 20 which was an excellent effort in her first GB event.

“It was a huge learning curve for her swimming in a normal swimsuit, using timing chips and mixing with the best junior open water swimmers in the UK.”

Heather is next in action at the Scottish Championships at Loch Venachar.