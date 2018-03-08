Lanark Rugby Club removed from league after failing to fulfil five fixtures

Lanark Rugby Club have been booted into touch from playing competitive matches in BT West Division 3, after failing to fulfil five fixtures this season due to player shortages.

But league chiefs have told the Clydesdale team that they CAN return to the Division when the 2018-2019 league season starts in August.

Lanark Rugby Club president Iain Hughes told the Gazette: “Unfortunately we have been disqualified from the league because of five missed fixtures.

“But we have been told that we will be accepted back into the league next season if we guarantee that we can fulfil all our league fixtures.”

Lanark Rugby Club, which was founded in 1936, has been able to consistently fulfil league fixtures throughout the last decade.

But that has been a real struggle throughout this campaign, with the team regularly up to five players short on match days due to players’ family and work commitments.

They won two of eight league games this season prior to their self enforced exit.

“It is amateur,” added Iain (39), who retired from playing earlier this season due to persistent knee problems.

“We play because of our love of the game.

“What’s happened with the reduced player numbers this season has been unfortunate, but it’s not as if we can magically produce half a dozen players.

“Where are the guys in the 28 to 30 age bracket who want to play rugby?

“We have an open door policy but they haven’t been coming through the door.”

Ironically, while the senior team has struggled, the Lanark Eagles youth side for P1 to P7 kids is thriving.

Club stalwarts are hoping that these youngsters can be first team players of the future.