Lanark racer Lacey Holmes is excelling in top cycling contests

Lanark cycling marvel Lacey Holmes outsprinted her rivals during a wonderful 2017 season and now has eyes on defeating older riders.

Lacey (10), of Whitehill Terrace, excelled in multiple under-10 events last year including winning the Clydesdale Colts Cycling Club crown.

She also landed the South West Winter Dirt Crit and West of Scotland Dirt Crit titles and claimed second spot in the West of Scotland Road Crit.

The youngster – whose brother Harris was recently featured in the Gazette after winning the under-eight Scottish Triathlon – is now making the step up to the under-12 ranks in 2018.

“On her day Lacey is exceptionally hard to beat,” her proud mum Sharon told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette.

“She seems to get stronger and stronger as a race goes on.

“If she is well back in the field, you can typically see Lacey eating up other riders’ advantage, drawing them in and then overtaking them.

“Her passion is biking, particularly mountain biking.

“She’s just had a great year and the step up to under-12s will be tough as she only turned 10 in December.

“But she has the potential to do really well.

“It will be as much about Lacey having fun and meeting people as it is about achieving victories.”

Sharon and her partner Robert travel to cycling events throughout the year with Lacey and Harris.

A cyclocross season runs throughout the winter months, at the culmination of the road and mountain biking season.

Lacey and her parents are even entertained by the ability Harris (8) has to ride a unicycle!

“We got the unicycle from a friend whose son couldn’t go it,” Sharon added.

“Harris learned to ride it quickly through utter determination and now takes it everywhere.

“He’ll ride it up Lanark High Street or around Lanark Loch.

“He’d be all right to ride it while wearing a clown’s outfit at a festival or in an elf outfit at Christmas.”