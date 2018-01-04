Lanark lad Harris Holmes was ‘wheely’ productive throughout 2017!

Eight-year-old Lanark marvel Harris Holmes won a total of six cycling, triathlon and swimming titles during a phenomenal 2017 season.

Eight years and under competitor Harris, of Whitehill Terrace, landed cycling crowns in the Southwest Scotland winter dirt crit, West Scotland dirt crits, West Scotland road crits and Clydesdale Colts Club Championships.

The Lanark kid’s remarkable campaign also saw him emerge victorious at the Scottish Triathlon Championships and Lanark Amateur Swimming Club Championships.

His delighted mum Sharon said: “The crits are a series of eight races throughout the year and Harris was first in almost every single race which is pretty amazing.

“He also won three out of four races at Clydesdale Colts Cycling Club and landed the Lanark swimming title just two months after joining.

“Winning the triathlon was a surprise as he was up against top opposition from Scotland and England.

“I don’t know where Harris gets his determination from.

“It is certainly not from me!”

Harris, who was just three when he first rode a bike without stabilisers, started competed seriously after joining Clydesdale Colts aged five.

His wonderful success during 2017 came in the wake of a nightmare time healthwise which saw him having to get his tonsils removed to combat tonsilitis.

This year he will step up to the 10 and under ranks.