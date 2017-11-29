Lanark golf pro Alan White is appointed PGA chairman

Lanark Golf Club stalwart Alan White has been appointed chairman of The Professional Golfers’ Association.

White, 56, is a PGA Advanced Fellow Professional at Lanark, where he has worked for more than 21 years.

Alan has also been a PGA pro for more than 30 years and succeeds David Murchie in the role as PGA chairman.

Commenting on his appointment, Alan said: “I am very proud to be taking over as The PGA’s chairman.

“I look forward to working closely with my fellow board members, chief executive Robert Maxfield and the PGA’s management team as we continue to support our 7,800 members through changing and sometimes challenging time for our industry.”

Alan, who turned pro in 1982, soon became an assistant at Gleneagles Hotel and Golf Courses in Perthshire.

In 1989 he left Gleneagles and moved to Aberdeen to be head pro at Murcar Golf Club.

After a successful seven years there, he moved to Lanark where he has been since.