Lanark Amateur Swimming Club aces excel at Cumbernauld Christmas Meet

Lanark Amateur Swimming Club completed their competitive season at the Cumbernauld Christmas Meet held at the Tryst Centre, Cumbernauld.

In the 14-year-old girls age group Abbigail McArthur won the 100m backstroke in a time of 1.09.54, the first time she had dipped under the 1.10 mark for the event. She also won a bronze in the 100m butterfly.

Competing in the same age group, Heather Stevenson won the 100m freestyle and was third in the 100m breaststroke.

In the youngest age group (8/9 years) Finlay Barr was third in the 50m freestyle. Eleven-year-old Millie McArthur won silver in the 50m backstroke.

The Lanark girls team of Joanna Dale, Ayla Miller, Ellarose Stewart, Anya McLaughlin, Niamh Jeffrey and Heather Stevenson equipped themselves well to take bronze in the 6 x 50m freestyle squadron relay.

After the meet, Lanark coach Karen Kelly said: “There were some excellent swims from the swimmers, particularly Abbigail and Heather.

“The swimmers posted 35 personal best times which is a good platform for the 2018 season.”