Katie keeps club tradition alive with breaststroke victory

Lanark ASC’s Katie Towers continued the club’s rich tradition in breaststroke at District Championships, when she won the eleven years age group 50 metre title at Tollcross International Swimming Centre.

Katie was victorious at the Glasgow centre, and she wasn’t the only local youngster who was on the medal hunt.

Millie McArthur (13) was in excellent form winning two silver medals (200 metre backstroke and 200 metre IM) and three bronze medals (50 metre freestyle, 200 metre freestyle and 800 metre freestyle). Five medals for the 13-year-old, an extremely impressive day’s work.

The club’s other medallist was Justin Bone (12) who was third in the 1500 metre freestyle.

Three other swimmers reached finals; district debutant Alistair McDairmant, Craig Shaw and Ellarose Stewart were all unfortunate to miss out on medals but did well to get themselves to finals in the first place.

Posting personal best times were Emma McCafferty, who was taking part in her first ever district meet, Samantha Pratt, Abbie Barnstaple, Ayla Miller, Anya McLaughlin, Caitlyn Hamilton, Niamh Jeffrey, Abbigail McArthur, Mia Rae, Erin Snow, Ross Carswell, Ross Dunlop, Euan McLeod and Mitchell Stevenson.

After the Championships coach Karen Kelly said: “Well done to Katie winning her first District title.

“A special mention to coach Stephen Pratt for his work with Katie and the younger swimmers.

“There were a lot of good performances and we now turn our attention to two short course Meets inFebruary.”