It's now a phenomenal 13 wins out of 14 for league leaders Biggar Rugby Club

League leaders Biggar Rugby Club made it a phenomenal 13 wins out of 14 when they saw off Howe of Fife 57-3 at Hartreemill on Saturday, writes Alistair Stewart.

This latest victory means that Biggar are four points ahead of Highland who are in second spot and 16 ahead of third placed Stewarts Melville.

Biggar opened the scoring when Chris Mulligan made a 40m run and passed to Andrew Peacock, who set up winger Ross Bradford to score.

Conor Lavery was off-target with the conversion attempt.

Howe hit back through Suttie’s penalty before Robbie Orr took a scoring pass from Rowan Stewart to add Biggar’s second.

Lavery again kicked the conversion wide.

A Ross Jackson try was converted by Lavery for Biggar, before the hosts’ Jackson was sin binned for a late tackle but the score remained 17-3 at half-time.

The second half started with Mulligan on hand to romp home from some 20 metres for Biggar’s fourth and bonus point winning try. Lavery added the conversion for 24-3.

The Biggar tries kept coming with Donald Voas’ low burst for a score converted by Lavery for 31-3.

Howe’s Mann was then yellow carded after a flare up, before Dinnen crashed over from 10m for a score again kicked by Lavery.

After Howe fullback Jack Todd was sin binned for dliberately knocking the ball on, Biggar added further tries for Rowan Stewart, Orr and Lavery, who also kicked two further conversions.

Biggar will try to make it 14 Tennents’ National Division 2 wins out of 15 at Falkirk this Saturday, kick-off 2pm.