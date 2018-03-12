Howe's about that then...Biggar Rugby Club record 26-0 victory!

Biggar Rugby Club recorded a deserved bonus point 26-0 home win over Howe of Fife on Saturday and are fifth in the BT National League Division 2 standings, writes Alistair Stewart.

The hosts had a dream opening when Rowan Stewart appeared on the right wing from his berth on the left to rip through and round the Howe defence for a cracking try which Ewan Bogle was unable to convert from far out.

Biggars Ally Sinclair just about to dive over and score the bonus point try (Pic by Nigel Pacey)

Biggar’s next score came on 35 minutes when Rowan’s brother Gregor took the ball over the line from a lineout drive. With Bogle adding the conversion, Biggar increased their lead to 12-0 at half-time.

The second half started with scrum half Davy Reive, who had tracked back well from a Howe kick ahead, going off after suffering a smashed cheekbone when being felled by the follow up tackle. His replacement Aird Jardine made a return to action after several weeks off.

Rowan Stewart then crossed for his second score after a Gregor Stewart turnover and although Bogle was wide with the conversion Biggar had a 17-0 lead.

Bogle was the next to suffer from an off-the-ball incident and viewing the post match video suggests that Biggar should have been awarded a pernalty at the very least.

As it was James Barr came on at stand off, Conor Lavery moving to full-back.

Howe had just two replacments and this meant that after their prop was hurt scrums were uncontested.

The final try saw several players involved with some great sleight of hand giving Sinclair a relatively easy run in at the corner.

A break by skipper Alan Warnock saw the ball moved to Conor Lavery who slipped a neat pass ‘out the back’ to new stand off Barr.

He returned the ball to Lavery who was almost at the line when he popped the ball inside to supporting winger Sinclair.

Ryan Moffat added the conversion, with the final action coming when birthday boy Andrew Orr got a yellow card after a stramash with one of the Howe pack.

Biggar 1sts have no fixture this weekend.