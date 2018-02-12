Heartbreaking last gasp defeat at Hamilton dents Biggar Rugby Club's promotion bid

Biggar Rugby Club’s promotion hopes suffered a blow in a heartbreaking late 30-29 defeat at Lanarkshire rivals Hamilton on Saturday, writes Alistair Stewart.

A last gasp Hamilton try won the match for them, even more galling for Biggar when you consider that the visitors had earlier led 29-13.

The opening score of this match went Hamilton’s way as scrum half Crush went over before the conversion attempt was missed.

But Biggar replied superbly when Jamie Orr touched down after Conor Lavery’s delicate kick.

Carne Green’s boot then put Biggar 7-5 up.

A fine Ewan Stewart score, again converted by Green, then extended Biggar’s lead to nine points.

A McLeish penalty for Hamilton brought it back to 14-8, but another fine Stewart try gave Biggar an 11-point advantage. Green just pulled the conversion wide.

A Jones score brought the hosts back within six points, but Green went over the Hamilton line to put Biggar further up once again.

Into the second half and Biggar – for whom Calum Braid made his return to action as a substitute just three weeks after dislocating his shoulder – went 29-13 up when Green touched down after a Ryan Moffat pass and then converted his own try.

But the last half hour proved disastrous for Biggar as Hamilton’s McGrath scored a try before Biggar’s Robbie Lavery was yellow carded to reduce them to 14 men.

Hamilton lock Jones then drove through a pile of bodies to score and Wilson did the needful to make it 29-25.

Frantic late Hamilton pressure eventually saw Inglis cross in the corner to pinch victory and spark massive celebrations from all in the blue and green.

Another hugely frustrating result for Biggar and while the two points keep them in the frame, they must win all their matches and probably rely on other results to go their way to gain that elusive second promotion spot.

Biggar return to league action this Saturday at Glasgow outfit Whitecraigs, kick-off 3pm.