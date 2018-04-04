Forth heavyweight Scott Forrest ready to "go to war" at Commonwealth Games

Forth boxing sensation Scott Forrest is eyeing a Commonwealth Games heavyweight boxing gold medal to banish memories of his heartache from four years ago.

Forrest (23) suffered a surprise first round 81kg light heavyweight loss to New Zealand’s David Nyika at Glasgow 2014 but is among the favourites for glory on Australia’s Gold Coast in the 91kg heavyweight class at a boxing competition which runs from April 5 to 14.

“I’ve got my eyes on gold,” Scott said. “To me if you’ve got your eyes on anything less in this kind of sport then you shoudn’t be here.

“Gold is all I want and I know there’s only a couple of people that are in my way for that. All I want is to step in that ring now. I can’t think of anything better right now. I know I’m ready.”

Scott said that his pre-Games training camp preparations had been “really good”, with “amazing” training facilities, food and accommodation Down Under.

“I don’t think we could have got much better,” he said. “The heat here has been unbelievable and something you don’t get back home.

“I’m really happy with the training. I’m feeling better than I ever have before.

“We did all the hard work before we came here. Coming here, it’s all about sharpening up and getting ready to go to war.”

Scott said that he is benefiting from the great support of Team Scotland coaches and team-mates, family and friends.

“The boxers are quite a close knit unit,” he added.