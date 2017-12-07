Forth boxer Scott Forrest wants Commonwealth Games revenge in Gold Coast rematch!

Forth boxing ace Scott Forrest is hoping for a major dose of revenge on his way to winning Commonwealth Games gold in Australia next April.

The 23-year-old heavyweight, who on Thursday was named in Scotland’s nine-fighter squad for the Gold Coast, wants to get one over on New Zealander David Nkiya who beat him on the way to winning the 81kg light heavyweight gold medal at the 2014 Games in Glasgow.

“I was seeded number one at the 2014 Games so losing to the New Zealander was a massive shock,” Scott told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette.

“I fought him in a last 16 clash and everyone thought I was going to win it. This guy had looked terrible in videos but came out of nowhere to beat me three rounds to nil before going on to win gold.

“He also got an award for Boxer of the Year and a world championship bronze medal.

“I’ve moved up to heavyweight this time and so has Nkiya, so I would like to meet him in the Commonwealth final for a nice rematch!

“I can’t take a defeat. I always want a second chance.

“In Glasgow I was only 19 but this time I have a lot more experience and will be a lot more confident.

“It always used to be hard for me to make the 81kg light heavyweight limit, because I had to seriously diet.

“But boxing at heavyweight suits me as it means I’m usually a lot stronger and quicker than my opponents.”

Forrest, who has an overall record of 48 wins from 72 fights at light heavyweight and heavyweight level, says he’s “over the moon” to be selected for Australia.

The Forth man, who works as a personal trainer, has improved his boxing considerably over the past year as he has been training with Team GB.

His training also includes gym stints in Sheffield alongside reigning world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

“I chat to Anthony all the time and he’s an every day kind of guy so I don’t get star struck,” Scott added.

Forrest’s boxing stock is also rising all the time and he recently proved his qualities by winning the heavyweight gold medal at the prestigious Tammer Tournament in Finland.

The Forth man won all three of his contests there on his way to being named Boxer of the Tournament.

Hopefully he’ll be celebrating similar success when representing Scotland at next spring’s Games, which will run from April 4 to 15 in Queensland.