Five medals for Lanark swimmers in East Kilbride

Lanark Amateur Swimming Club members made sure that they produced their ‘best in East’ last weekend!

For the Royal Burgh super splashers won a total of five medals between them in the first West District Championship Meet of the season held at East Kilbride.

Lanark ace Euan McLeod was third in the 13 years and under 100m butterfly.

And there was further success in the butterfly events in the 14 years and over age group when clubmate Mitchell Stevenson was third in both the 100m and 200m competitions.

Lanark’s Shiona McClafferty (14 years and over) was second in the 50m breaststroke and third in the 100m breaststroke as the Royal Burgh competitors further boosted their overall medal haul.

To put the cherry on the icing on the cake, Lanark team-mates Millie McArthur, Ellarose Stewart, Niamh Jeffrey, Heather Stevenson, Cameron Bruce and Alistair Dunsmore all posted personal best times.

Lanark coach Karen Kelly said: “The swimmers can be satisfied with their efforts at a meet so early in the season and to secure five medals was a welcome bonus.”