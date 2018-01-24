Ex-Commonwealth Games gold medallist Charlie Flynn to fight again at Glasgow Hydro on March 3

Lanark-born boxing ace Charlie Flynn is all set to return to action at the scene of both the best and worst moments of his action packed ring career.

Glasgow Hydro hosted the 24-year-old lightweight star Flynn’s ring highlight so far when he won a gold medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

But The Mailman also tasted the bitter disappointment of missing out on the vacant Celtic professional title at the same venue last April, when his bout with Ryan Collins was declared a draw after Collins’ third round head butt left a bloodied Flynn – who had dominated the fight – needing 25 stitches.

In his first trip back to the Hydro since that fateful night, Flynn will face an as yet unnamed opponent over eight to 10 rounds on Saturday, March 3, on the undercard of Josh Taylor’s WBC super-lightweight bout against Mexican veteran Humberto Soto.

Flynn, currently ranked the UK’s number 27 lightweight, said: “I love fighting at the Hydro. It’s a great venue with a great crowd.

“It’s where I won my Commonwealth gold so I’m really looking forward to going back there.

“I try not to think about that draw with Collins.

“It was in the rules for the referee to declare a draw for an accidental clash of heads.”

Collins remains unhappy at being accused of an illegal head butt in that fight, even branding Flynn “a walnut whip” in an online rant recently.

But ex-Royal Mail worker Flynn said he didn’t want to get involved in a “tit for tat” row.

“Ryan is ranked 35 and I’m not fighting anyone lower than me just now,” added Flynn.

“I want to progress, so fighting someone like Collins wouldn’t do me any favours.

“To be honest, I don’t even take notice of him. I can’t be bothered with the guy.

“He has been beaten off boxers I have beaten.

“Collins has not boxed for 10 months, yet he wasn’t the one that got 25 stitches in his face. I’m the one who’s back and on a big show.”

Flynn wouldn’t rule out fighting Collins in the future and would be confident of beating him.

Although The Mailman’s overall professional record reads 10 wins from 11 fights, has endured a nightmare time with injuries in recent years.

But he hopes all those problems are now behind him, adding: “I’m already sparring with six weeks to go until the next fight.”

Flynn, who recently got engaged to girlfriend Amber Farquhar, hopes to reach the top 10 in the British rankings by the end of 2018.

Tickets for Flynn’s bill at Glasgow Hydro on Saturday, March 3, can be ordered from the www.themailman.biz website.

Prices are £40 (standing), £60 (sitting) and £125 (ringside VIP). The night is backed by Barry McGuigan’s Cyclone Promotions, with Charlie’s fight live on Channel 5.