Ex-Biggar ace Scott Lawson part of Scotland Six Nations rugby side thrashed in Wales

Former Biggar Rugby Club ace Scott Lawson came on as a 69th minute substitute in Scotland’s nightmare start to this year’s Six Nations Championship.

The Lanark-born 36-year-old, who left Biggar for Glasgow Warriors 16 years ago, was part of the Scots squad disappointingly thumped 34-7 by a rampant Wales side in Cardiff on Saturday.

Veteran hooker Lawson and his mates had been quietly confident of Six Nations success this year after a fine run of results – including an autumn test win over Australia – but they were put to the sword at the Principality Stadium.

Wales got off to the perfect start by racing to a 14-0 lead inside 11 minutes with tries from scrum-half Gareth Davies and full-back Leigh Halfpenny.

Two second half Halfpenny penalties made it 20-0 before the same player scored and converted a try for 27-0 after 62 minutes.

Winger Steff Evans then touched down for a converted try before the Scots gained small consolation with a Pete Horne try converted by Finn Russell.

The Scots and their head coach Gregor Townsend will be hoping for much better in round two, against France at Murrayfield this Sunday.