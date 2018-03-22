Crossford's Overton Farm ready to host annual point to point horse racing showpiece this Saturday!

It’s fair to say that Overton Farm owner Willie Young has been lucky with the weather for his annual point to point meeting over the years!

Despite often freezing or wet conditions elsewhere, his annual tradition – Clydesdale’s best attended sporting event – has never once been postponed in 15 years due to the elements!

Willie, speaking ahead of the Crossford showpiece’s latest staging this Saturday, said: “We have never cancelled ours yet. There was one famous occasion a few years ago when we were the only turf racing on in the whole of Britain!

“Every one of the other racecourses was frozen!

“Hopefully we get good weather again this weekend.”

Willie chuckled when asked if the Overton weather is helped by him doing the opposite of a rain dance in the build-up to every one of his meetings.

And he also raised a smile upon hearing that Kelso Races – for the first time in several years – will not have a meeting on the same day as Overton.

“I’m hoping that adds another 10 per cent to spectator numbers,” he added. “We usually get between 3000 and 4000 here. They love the hospitality here.”

After the traditional three kids’ pony races from 12 noon, there will be a seven race adult card featuring five three-mile races over 19 fences and a pair of two-and-a-half mile races over 16 jumps.

It is hoped reigning point to point champion jockey Tom Hamilton will compete.

“He is the leading light in point to point,” Willie said.

The annual showpiece will also feature on course bookies and live commentary, with course entry just £12 for adults (including programme) and free for under-16s accompanied by an adult.

* Car boot sales at Overton Farm will run throughout spring and summer, starting from 8am on Sunday, April 1.