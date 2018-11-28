Clydesdale girls are Dynamite at collecting Scottish Tumble Championships medals!

Three local girls excelled when representing Clydebank’s Dynamite Gymnastics Club at this autumn’s Scottish Tumble Championships at Bells Sports Centre in Perth.

Carluke High School pupil Riley Lowe (11), of Forth, became Scottish champion at NDP 3 11/12.

This was a remarkable achievement for Riley only around two months after first joining the club.

In the same position was Lanark’s Rebecca Swan (10), but the Robert Owen Memorial Primary School pupil was similarly unfazed.

Rebecca (pictured on back page) landed bronze in the NDP level 1 age 11/12, in what was her first competition as part of the club.

The final Dynamite girl to perform was Jude Hilson (14) of Lesmahagow, who was crowned Scottish champion for the third year in a row but now at elite FIG level 13/14.

Jude’s success came after a hard year of training when moving up to Elite level, which sees sessions hugely intensified and she was also selected for the GB development squad last year.

Jude attends Glasgow school of Sport which gives her the chance to train every day at school and at her club.

The girls had secured places in the Perth finals by successfully placing in the top 16 in two qualifiers beforehand while also ranking up a qualifying score against the best in the country.

The girls train five nights a week for NDP level and six nights a week for FIG level.

They fought off tough competition from the best tumblers in the county to bring home the haul and were straight back in the gym afterwards to train for next year’s competitions.

The club is incredibly proud of the girls and head coach Ellena Devitt knows how to get the best from them through sheer hard work.