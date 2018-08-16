Carnwath stock car ace Stuart Gilchrist wins Superstox European Championship

The latest Superstox European Championship success for Carnwath ace Stuart Gilchrist – at Lochgelly on Saturday night – was extra special.

For Stuart (41) sped through the field to win the crown for a second time, watched by his partner Lauren and their children.

Stuart Gilchrist's car

He told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette: “I also won this title in 2014 but it meant a lot more to me this time because the kids were there.

“Wee Kylie (age four) and Adam (two) got to go out on the track with me after the race, which creates memories for them.

“They were in the pace car with me going round the track on the lap of honour.

“They know what it’s all about now and they enjoyed it.

“My stepkids Chloe and Daniel were also there.

“When you have kids everything else is put to the side.”

Stuart, who received the European trophy from 1978 champion Bill Pullar, certainly had to work hard to grind out a victory in the 30-lap race as he started way back in 17th position on the grid.

“These races can be a lottery,” Stuart said.

“I just had to take the attitude that I had to go for it, go for the space and if it is not there just move other cars out the way and make it while driving as smoothly as you can.”

Working his way strongly through the field, Stuart – driving a car with a new engine – overtook then leader Dean Johnston with six laps remaining.

Johnston eventually finished well down the field in seventh place, with runners-up spot eventually going to Englishman Jason Cooper who was five car lengths behind Gilchrist.

Stuart, who competes fortnightly, is trying to secure enough points to qualify for next month’s World Superstox Championships in Ireland.

Superstox is the UK’s oldest stock car discipline having been running since the 1950s.