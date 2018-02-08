Carnwath motorbike racer Corey McMorran (11) quick to show that autism is no barrier

Carnwath motorbike racer Corey McMorran is living proof that having autism should be no barrier to your sporting ambitions.

For the 11-year-old Carnwath Primary pupil will battle it out in this year’s UK Mini Moto Championship, with the season running from March to November.

“Corey’s autism means that he doesn’t have an easy time,” his dad Jamie told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette.

“He has a daily battle with himself to make sure everything is perfect.

“Competing in these races will give him a real boost.

“It would mean everything to him if he could win one race.

“His race helmet is painted with autism colours.

“He likes to advertise it to show that you don’t have to be perfect to be competing at a high level.”

Corey’s busy 2018 season in the ‘Junior C’ class – which will feature regular race days of three 10-lap contests – is in stark contrast to a curtailed 2017 campaign for the talented Clydesdale youngster.

“He did a bedding in season of four or five races last year,” Jamie said.

“Despite not doing a full campaign, he finished eighth out of 13 riders.

“When Corey was racing he was doing so against a different group from what he should have been.

“He won a few races but it didn’t count for anything as he was in the wrong group.

“This is his first full year and there is a very high quality of riders but he should be competitive in all the races.”

Corey, who has been riding mini motos since age three, took it up as both his dad and grandad rode motorbikes.

“Corey’s ultimate ambition is to be a Moto GP rider,” Jamie added.

“He looks up to guys like Luke Mossey from British Speedway and Chaz Davies from World Superbikes.

“A lot of the superbike riders started off in mini motos.

“So no doubt some lads who are competing in this year’s UK Mini Moto Championship will move onto big things.”

Hopefully Corey will be one who does exactly that.