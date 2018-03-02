Boxer Charlie Flynn blasts back at old foe Ryan Collins ahead of Saturday's rematch

Lanark-born boxing ace Charlie Flynn has blasted back at old foe Ryan Collins ahead of the pair’s eagerly awaited rematch tomorrow night (Saturday).

Flynn (24), of Newarthill, felt he was robbed in the lightweight pair’s last fight in April 2017, declared a technical draw after the ex-Royal Mail worker sustained a nasty cut above his left eye following an accidental clash of heads, a wound which needed 25 stitches.

“I’ve always just wanted to get the Ryan Collins fight out the way,” the Mailman said.

“I’m really looking forward to it now it’s here and it’s great that we’re fighting for a title.

“I would just say it’s unfinished business for me.

“It is time to finish what we started. The last fight finished in a way where nobody was happy.”

In the aftermath of that last contest, Ayrshire scrapper Collins branded Flynn “a pure boomerang” for claiming that the headbutt was illegal.

Further online jibes have seen Collins brand Flynn” a walnut whip” and say that he has the psycholgical edge going into this weekend’s grudge match for the vacant Scottish lightweight title at Glasgow’s SSE Hydro.

“I don’t know why Ryan would think he’s got a psychological edge,” added 2014 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Flynn.

“Who knows what is going on inside his head?”

“I’m at a different level from him and it will show on the night. I know that and he knows it.

“He can kid himself on if he wants but the truth is that he is not at my level. I’m better than him all around.

“He is just a basic boxer. He is not really fast, really strong or technical and he does not have great footwork.

“He is not really good in any department and doesn’t have an edge over me in any way.”

The scheduling of this weekend’s fight comes after a U-turn from Flynn, who had previously insisted that he didn’t want to face Collins again due to his low ranking.

But Flynn v Collins II is now most definitely back on, with Flynn now insisting that he always wanted the rematch; this just hadn’t been possible before as Collins had another fight scheduled.

Saturday’s encounter will be over 10 rounds – Flynn’s first competitive outing over the longer distance – but he insists that is not a concern.

“I’ll have no problem stepping up,” added the Mailman who has won his other 10 fights as a professional.

“I have done it tonnes of times in sparring.

“I’ve been doing 10 rounds of sparring with Ricky Burns, who is high calibre.

“I’m more than ready just now. By the time the fight comes around I will be sharp, fit as anything and feeling great.”

Like Flynn, Collins is hugely confident going into the fight.

The 24-year-old, who has won 13 of his 16 professional bouts, recently told the Irvine Times: “I respect Charlie Flynn as a boxer but he recently said some not very nice things about me after the last Hydro fight and I feel I have a score to settle with him.

“Hopefully I can show people what I’m all about and I won’t need any motivation for this one.”

The fight will be screened live on Channel Five as part of the undercard of Josh Taylor’s bout with Humberto Soto.