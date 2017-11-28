Blackwood karate kids are Burnley belters!

Members of Blackwood Kihonkai Karate Academy took to the mats at The KWF UK Junior Development Championships in Burnley last weekend.

Blackwood students Daryl Simpson (15), Caitlyn Tops (11),Corey Stevenson (10) and Charlie Miller (9) competed at this National Event as part of the KWF Scotland Juniors.

This special Development Championships brought kids from all home nations to introduce and develop competition skills.

And the KWF Scotland team came top of the medal table with a total of 34 medals, 13 gold, 10 silver and 11 bronze.

Daryl Simpson, who currently holds the European kata title, added another gold at the weekend.

Caitlyn Tops took gold in both kata and kumite (sparring) divisions at her first championships.

Corey Stevenson scored a gold and bronze in kumite (sparring) and bronze in kata.

Charlie Miller took silver and bronze in kumite events.

All kids train at Kihonkai Headquarters at Blackwood Community Hall on Monday and Wednesday evenings and on Fridays at the Fountain Hall in Lesmahagow with KWF Scotland chief instructor Stevie Mason, 6th Dan.

And Stevie was delighted with this fantastic result from the kids, most competing in their first outing.

They join many Kihonkai students in racking up trophies at local, national and world level.

Stevie said: “We have just had a successful World Championships in Malta with the main Scotland team.

“Now many of the kids’ squad have had their first taste of success.

“All the instructors and coaches work hard to develop the kids and to give them as many opportunities to enjoy competing as possible.”

If you would like to join Kihonkai’s latest stars and get a free trial at their Blackwood class, contact Stevie on 0141 2507561.